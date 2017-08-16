Police: Boy Scout camp burglarized, guns stolen

A dozen guns stolen from a Boy Scout camp in Hancock County are missing following a burglary that landed two men in jail.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Glenn Grannan says scout leaders reported 24 guns stolen from Camp Salmon Scout Reservation on V Bar Road after the cafeteria and shop at the camp were burglarized Aug. 5. A truck was also stolen from the camp.

Jeremy Perkins, 30, and Dameon Cuevas, 34, - both of the Kiln - were arrested Aug. 11. Each faces two counts of commercial burglary, and one count of probation violation in connection with the break-in.

Half of the missing guns were discovered in the woods on property in the Kiln. Grannan says the guns that remain missing include shotguns and rifles used to teach scouts about proper gun use and safety. The stolen truck was found in Pearl River County.

A third person is expected to be charged with possession of stolen property in the theft of the truck.

Perkins is being held on $10,000 bond. Bond for Cuevas has been set at $15,000.

