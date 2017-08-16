Police: Boy Scout camp burglarized, guns stolen

The Complete 2 Compete initiative is targeting more than 130,000 former students, including more than 30,000 who have enough credits to earn a degree with no further coursework.More >>
Born in the wake of 9/11, the TSA's top priority is safety. They accomplish that, through layers of ever-evolving security procedures.More >>
Multiple people in Hancock County are in jail following two separate drug arrests.More >>
A man who visited the IP Casino Resort and went home with a free cooler is now wanted by police. He wasn't taking part in a promotional giveaway. Investigators say he was stealing from another guest.More >>
New parents, Joshua and Abbye Sparks can't believe the coincidences of their first child birthday. They said their little one, Tyler Sparks, was the seventh baby born on July 17 2017 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. "So we were all laughing about how seven is his lucky number," Abbye said. But, both Joshua and Abbye say they truly believe luck had nothing to do with finally holding their first born. "He is our little miracle," Abbye said. The Sparks said ...More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
Members of the Thomasville community took to the streets of downtown in protest of a fatal officer involved shooting that happened Tuesday. As protesters were marching downtown, police said a golf cart drove toward the march trying to run people over.More >>
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
A potential Mike VII has arrived.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
