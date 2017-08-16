Case against man accused of killing 6-year-old bound over to gra - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Case against man accused of killing 6-year-old bound over to grand jury

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The 16 year old accused of fatally shooting his 6-year-old brother waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. 

Police say Albert Deonta Craft, III fired the shot that killed Zaylan Sparkman on Aug. 4.

Details about the investigation are limited at this time. However, police have confirmed that the gun used in the murder was obtained by Craft illegally

The case has been bound over to the grand jury. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

