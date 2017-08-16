Case against man accused of killing 6-year-old bound over to grand jury

The 16 year old accused of fatally shooting his 6-year-old brother waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Police say Albert Deonta Craft, III fired the shot that killed Zaylan Sparkman on Aug. 4.

Details about the investigation are limited at this time. However, police have confirmed that the gun used in the murder was obtained by Craft illegally.

The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

