WLOX Editorial: We can all be part of the solution

Opioid abuse continues to be a serious health issue in our state and nation. Drug overdose death is the leading cause of injury death in America. We are glad to see state and federal law enforcement agencies moving to help slow the abuse problem with the recent arrest of six health care professionals on charges related to illegal use of prescription drugs.

Law enforcement should go after those who illegally enable the abuse of prescription drugs. But that effort is not enough. There are things we can all do: Know the risk of Opioid pain killers. Make sure everyone in your family understands that just because it is prescribed by a doctor does not mean the drug will be less harmful. Be sure to lock up your meds.

We can all be part of the solution to this serious opioid addiction and abuse problem. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

