WLOX Editorial: Louisiana flood solution, not a good deal for South Mississippi

We are not strangers to flooding on the Mississippi Coast. Nor are our neighbors to the west in Louisiana. There are forever ongoing efforts, planning and discussions about how to mitigate flooding.

But a recent study by the Rand Corporation is more than a little disturbing. According to Rand, the new flood barrier options shown on Louisiana's Master Plan would cause more flooding in Mississippi. The barriers could cut flood damage in Louisiana by one billion dollars, while increasing flood damage in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties in Mississippi by $22 million.

Looking at the big picture; one billion versus 22 million may seem like a good deal. Here's the problem: All the good deal is in Louisiana and all the bad deal is in Mississippi.

We hope our state, local, and federal leaders get on top of this issue before the water gets on top of us. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

