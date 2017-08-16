UPDATE: Long Beach police release photos of suspected bank robbers

Police confirm The First bank on Klondyke Road in Long Beach was robbed Wednesday around noon. (Photo source: WLOX)

Long Beach police have released two surveillance photos showing the men they say robbed The First bank at the corner of Klondyke and Pineville roads. The robbery happened just before noon, and no one was injured.

The suspects are both described as black men standing 5'6" tall. One is believed to be in his early 20s, and the other in the late 20s.

Investigators say the older of the two walked into the bank, pulled out a handgun, and demanded cash from the teller. The younger man reportedly pulled a handgun out on the manager.

The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and drove east on Old Pass Road in a silver four-door Hyundai Sonata.

If you recognize the men in these pictures or have any information about the robbery that could help, you're asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at (228) 863-7292 or Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

