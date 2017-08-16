Free iced coffee all day Wednesday at Dunkin' Donuts - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Need a little caffeine kick? Like free stuff? Then head over the Dunkin’ Donuts in Biloxi today for a free Medium Iced Coffee. 

The giveaway is happening all day Wednesday, August 16, at the Biloxi location. And one lucky customer will even win free coffee for a year. 

