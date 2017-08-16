Biloxi teen killed, 2 stable after violent Hwy 90 crash

The impact of the crash ripped one of the cars in half. (Photo source: WLOX)

All three of the victims were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. (Photo source: WLOX)

Police say one car crossed the median and smashed into the other vehicle. (Photo source: WLOX)

The victim in a Hwy 90 car crash has been identified as a Biloxi teen. Tyler Cooke, 16, died in surgery following the crash Tuesday night.

A man and his 15-year-old daughter were in the other vehicle. Wednesday morning, they were both listed in stable condition.

The accident happened just after 8pm to the west of Edgewater Mall. Investigators say it started when Cooke, the driver of a Chevy Impala, changed lanes abruptly and lost control of his car.

The Impala crossed the median and drove into the westbound lanes where it hit a gold Camry. The Camry stopped in the center of westbound lanes, but the Impala was torn in half by the impact.

The back half of the car flew north across the median and came to rest north of the Hwy 90 service drive. The front half of the Impala skidded to rest in the sand median. Police say the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Cooke was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries, but the medical team was not able to save him.

Biloxi Police say they're still investigating the crash, and ask anyone who has information about what happened to call contact the department's Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112.

These flowers now mark the spot where 16 year old Tyler Cooke died in a car accident last night on Highway 90 in Biloxi. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/yfaNBdJeaJ — Caray Grace (@caraygrace) August 16, 2017

