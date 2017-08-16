OLA defeated Ocean Springs 3 sets to 1 in high school volleyball

Our Lady Academy has built a solid program over the past 17 years. How solid? Head coach Mike Myers has guided the Crescents to eleven state championship titles. That's pretty solid.

On Tuesday, OLA traveled to Ocean Springs and faced another top notch volleyball team led by 6-foot-5 Amelia Moore.

Emma Funk, a 5-foot-10 senior, is a stellar athlete, a spark plug for OLA. Funk is one of four seniors on the Crescents 2017 team, joining two juniors, one sophomore, three freshmen and an eighth grader.

Funk was all over the court and came up with clutch play in leading OLA to a 25-21 win in game one over the Lady Greyhounds.

Moore would lead Ocean Springs to a big lead in game two, before OLA rallied. Moore would take control to shutdown the Crescents and helped propel the Lady Greyhounds to a 25-22 victory.

OLA would not be denied. The Crescents would go on to win the next two games, 25-21 and 25-17 to post OLA's fifth win in six games this season.

Coach Myers said Funk is being overlooked by major colleges in the recruiting game because of a so-called lack of height. He knows they will miss out on a super player who has been a standout for OLA since the eighth grade. He said a number of Division III schools are recruiting Funk and he knows they will get someone special.

