Stone Tomcats ready to make a run at the Region 4-5A title

The Stone Tomcats will have a say-so in who wins the Region 4-5A title. Last season, the Tomcats tied Pascagoula for second place with 5 wins and 2 losses a game behind Picayune and Hattiesburg.

Coach Feaster has re-energized the Stone High football team. The players respect coach Feaster and know that his way of coaching is the right way to post games under the win column. Tight end Trenton Howe explains.

Howe said, "When he came he really made a big impact. We like him. He's pretty awesome. He's real big on discipline."

That discipline was on display in Friday's Jamboree game at Ocean Springs. Stone posted an impressive 21-0 victory.

Feaster said, "I think we're heading in the right direction. We've got a pretty testy schedule this year compared to last year. I think we're on the right track, but we're going to find out very shortly."

Junior quarterback Travis Picco tossed two touchdowns in the Jamboree win over the Greyhounds, both hauled in by Enrique Whaley.

Enrique is also an exceptional defensive back . He's all over the field making tackles. And on special teams...look out..he returned 5 kicks for touchdowns last season.

"When they kick it to me I just get it and go and never look back, "said Whaley.

Stone's defensive line is rock solid. Trey Arrington and Kendall Arrington combined for 164 tackles in 2016.

Arrington said, "We got to be the most physical team out there. If we're the most physical, we're going to win."

Kentrell McCray is the Tomcats all-around player. He's a quarterback, running back and defensive back. Last season McCray piled up 942 all-purpose yards and says he enjoys the quarterback assignment.

"It's a big role on the team, "stated McCray. "I have to be on top of my game, every game and I have to motivate them to stay on stop of their game."

If everything falls into place you can look for the Tomcats to be in the running for another playoff slot in the Region 4-5A ranks. Stone opens the new season August 25 hosting Harrison Central on the campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

