Pascagoula eyesore could be demolished

The high school volleyball season is in the early stages, but once again the OLA Crescents are proving they will be a contender.More >>
It's considered an eyesore in Pascagoula. An old, apartment complex on Catalpa Avenue has sat vacant for some time. Now the city is taking action.More >>
It was the first public meeting hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency explaining the process of getting the site on the Superfund National Priorities List to ultimately fund its clean up.More >>
Head coach John Feaster is starting his second season at Stone. He has the Tomcats off and running, capable of making another run at the Region 4-5A title.More >>
The words ‘Lest We Forget’ are embossed at the foot of a Confederate statue on the grounds of the Harrison County Courthouse. It's been there for decades, and some residents don't seem bothered by it.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
City crews arrived at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument late Tuesday evening with supplies after Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Linn Park structure covered earlier in the day.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>
