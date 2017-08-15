Pascagoula eyesore could be demolished

This apartment complex at Catalpa Avenue has been a hot spot for criminal activity. (Photo source: WLOX News)

It's considered an eyesore in Pascagoula. An old, apartment complex on Catalpa Avenue has sat vacant for some time.

City Planner Donovan Scruggs said the building has been riddled with issues and the owner has been given several opportunities to make them right. Now the city is moving forward to make sure something is done with the building.

"We're kind of at the end of the road. We have been willing to work with the owners for the past two years to get them to fix it and bring it back to a habitable type of condition," said Scruggs.

Scruggs said this old, vacant apartment complex off Catalpa Avenue has had recurring problems for several years now.

"It had a long history of criminal activity that had happened there. We had reached out and talked to the PD and they had informed us of some of the on goings at that property," he added.

Scruggs also said there are reports of squatters in the building.

Attempts have been made to demolish the building in the past, but instead, Scruggs said the city has tried working with the owner to fix the issues.

"No real action has happened. The time limits have expired and now we are going to go through the process again to potentially demo the building," said Scruggs.

Faye Moore lives next door to the building. For her, the view of the apartments is getting old.

"It's an eyesore to the community. Homeless people come in and out living in there. They boarded it up and I still see doors being torn down," said Moore.

Scruggs said Pascagoula's newest administration has been forthcoming in their efforts to remove blighted properties.

"Whether it's commercial development or residential development most individuals don't want to locate adjacent to a blighted property," he added.

A continuous process for his department is working with property owners to either take down or rehab their homes or buildings. As for the Catalpa property, some demo work has been completed, but Scruggs said the building needs to either be rehabbed to the city's standards or removed.

Tuesday night, Pascagoula City Council members approved an order to notify the property owner that a hearing will take place on the building September 5. They will determine whether to allow the owner to save the building or they could chose to demolish it. If that happens a lean will be placed on it.

