Opinions mixed on Confederate statue in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Opinions mixed on Confederate statue in Gulfport

1911 is when the daughters of the confederacy erected this marker and dozens of others to preserve confederate history. (Image Source: WLOX News) 1911 is when the daughters of the confederacy erected this marker and dozens of others to preserve confederate history. (Image Source: WLOX News)
The words ‘Lest We Forget’ are embossed at the foot of a confederate statue on the grounds of the Harrison County Courthouse. (Image Source: WLOX News) The words ‘Lest We Forget’ are embossed at the foot of a confederate statue on the grounds of the Harrison County Courthouse. (Image Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The words ‘Lest We Forget’ are embossed at the foot of a Confederate statue on the grounds of the Harrison County Courthouse. It's been there for decades, and some residents don't seem bothered by it.

"We shouldn't really worry about it because it's not become an issue. I mean it's been there for a while,” said Payton Bellew.

It was 1911 when the Daughters of the Confederacy erected the marker and dozens of others to preserve Confederate history. That's why Jereme Edwards says he's fine with it.

"It's a lot more meaning behind it than what I know. I can't worry about it. It's nothing I can change. So, I can't worry about it," said Edwards.

In recent months, New Orleans leaders have removed Confederate monuments, City of Memphis leaders have been working to remove Confederate markers, and this week in Durham, North Carolina protesters took the removal into their own hands.

Coast talk radio personality Rip Daniels has been vocal about Gulfport's Confederate monument and our state flag for many years. Daniels knows these aren't new concerns.

"The illusion that people haven't been calling for it is just that, an illusion. It really bothers me that unless good American citizens, unless they are confronted with some kind of protest or civil disobedience, they believe all is well," said Daniels.

That's why Daniels still believes the marker and the flag should come down simultaneously.

"Everybody in business has come out and said, look, this is not a good welcome mat. This whole Confederate thing is not selling," said Daniels.

 Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • OLA defeated Ocean Springs 3 sets to 1 in high school volleyball

    OLA defeated Ocean Springs 3 sets to 1 in high school volleyball

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-08-16 04:19:50 GMT

    The high school volleyball season is in the early stages, but once again the OLA Crescents are proving they will be a contender.

    More >>

    The high school volleyball season is in the early stages, but once again the OLA Crescents are proving they will be a contender.

    More >>

  • Pascagoula eyesore could be demolished

    Pascagoula eyesore could be demolished

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-08-16 04:16:08 GMT
    This apartment complex at Catalpa Avenue has been a hot spot for criminal activity. (Photo source: WLOX News)This apartment complex at Catalpa Avenue has been a hot spot for criminal activity. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    It's considered an eyesore in Pascagoula. An old, apartment complex on Catalpa Avenue has sat vacant for some time. Now the city is taking action.

    More >>

    It's considered an eyesore in Pascagoula. An old, apartment complex on Catalpa Avenue has sat vacant for some time. Now the city is taking action.

    More >>

  • EPA holds first public meeting on old MS Phosphates plant

    EPA holds first public meeting on old MS Phosphates plant

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-08-16 04:06:37 GMT
    It was the first public meeting hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency explaining the process of getting the site on the Superfund National Priorities List to ultimately fund its clean up. (Photo Source: WLOX)It was the first public meeting hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency explaining the process of getting the site on the Superfund National Priorities List to ultimately fund its clean up. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    It was the first public meeting hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency explaining the process of getting the site on the Superfund National Priorities List to ultimately fund its clean up.

    More >>

    It was the first public meeting hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency explaining the process of getting the site on the Superfund National Priorities List to ultimately fund its clean up.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly