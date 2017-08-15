Study: LA coastal plan could increase MS flood risk

A new study has been published, outlining the potential flood risk that could be imposed on Mississippi when new flood walls go up to protect the Louisiana coast. (Photo source: WLOX)

A new study has been published, outlining the potential flood risk that could be imposed on Mississippi when new flood walls go up to protect the Louisiana coast.

The Rand Corporation, a company that says it "offers an objective analysis with effective solutions," recently published a study showing the ways Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan, would increase flood waters on our coast.

The Director of Hancock County Emergency Management, Brian Adam, said he's aware of several areas of the county that face negative consequences.

"The water's got to go somewhere," Adam said. "What would be the effects on Harrison County, Hancock County and Jackson County? We have quite a bit of low lying areas, the Pearlington area, Lakeshore, Clermont Harbor, Herring Bay, Shoreline Park, any low-lying areas could be affected."

According to the study, all flood barrier options being considered by the $50 billion Louisiana Coastal Master Plan would increase flood damage for our state, when compared to no action being taken.

"Even though we're prepared for any storm surge, we'd have to be more prepared," Adam said.

The study also shows all new flood barrier options shown in Louisiana's Master Plan would provide more than $1 billion in flood damage reduction costs for Louisiana. But it could cost the three coastal Mississippi counties, an extra $22 million in flood damage.

"It's understandable, they're trying to protect themselves. I can't fault anyone for that, but how will it affect us? That's the question," Adam said.

Findings from the Rand study will be included in how Louisiana will move forward with their 2017 Coastal Master Plan. That plan involves actions being taken against Louisiana's coastal land loss over the course of 50 years.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.