Jackson Co. deputies investigating second robbery in 24 hours

The Mississippi state flag should fly outside city facilities if the Biloxi City Council passes a resolution to do so, according to an opinion from Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood.More >>
In the shadow of the Tradition housing development, a project is underway to restore nearly 300 acres of longleaf pine habitat.More >>
The Black Caucus said that the deaths and acts of terror in Charlottesville are the latest evidence of a rising tide of white nationalism and hatred in America and are further proof that the Mississippi state flag should change.More >>
Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a second armed robbery in 24 hours. This robbery happened Tuesday in the Big Point community.More >>
The Commission on Marine Resources voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with plans to build an oyster aquaculture farm in the waters off Jackson County.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
