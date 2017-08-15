Jackson Co. deputies investigating second robbery in 24 hours

Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a second armed robbery in 24 hours. This robbery happened Tuesday in the Big Point community.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the Big Point Quick Stop on Hwy. 613 was robbed by a man around 3 p.m.

Ezell said the suspect didn’t display a weapon but implied he had one before snatching money from the register and driving away in a black Chevrolet Trail Blazer with no tag. The suspect is described as a heavy set white man standing about 5-6.

Investigators are also working to identify the suspect accused of robbing the Buff’s Quick Stop in Escatawpa on Monday. The two stores are only about 10 miles apart.

If you can identify these suspects or have any information that could help investigators, please call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

