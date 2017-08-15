AG says Biloxi council could vote to fly MS flag outside city buildings

The Mississippi state flag should fly outside city facilities if the Biloxi City Council passes a resolution to do so, according to an opinion from Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood. Hood’s opinion said if passed, the resolution could be vetoed by Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich.

This opinion comes after Gilich ordered the controversial flag to be removed from all city facilities April 24.

“My position is unchanged,” Gilich said. “I stand by the action that was taken on this issue.”

Councilman Robert Deming proposed an ordinance to put the flag back up at the council’s May 9 meeting. The council voted to table the discussion May 23 to wait for an opinion on the legality of the ordinance.

According to Hood’s opinion, a resolution would be the proper mechanism to reverse Gilich’s decision, because a resolution would not legally bind city councils in the future, while an ordinance would stay in effect until formally repealed.

Several protests have been staged across the street from city hall since Gilich ordered the flag down. Citizens representing both sides of the argument have been vocal during council meetings where the flag issue was up for discussion.

