No landfall expected with Gert, line of tropical waves to watch

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking three tropical waves, each with the potential to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by this weekend.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking three tropical waves, each with the potential to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by this weekend.More >>
A waterspout was spotted a few miles off the coast of Jackson County Thursday morning as thunderstorms began to develop over the sound and push inland.More >>
A waterspout was spotted a few miles off the coast of Jackson County Thursday morning as thunderstorms began to develop over the sound and push inland.More >>
August 2017 brings a number of exciting celestial events.More >>
August 2017 brings a number of exciting celestial events.More >>
Two tropical waves are being monitored for development over the next several days. The first wave in the Caribbean will be monitored for development near the southern Gulf by the end of the weekend.More >>
Two tropical waves are being monitored for development over the next several days. The first wave in the Caribbean will be monitored for development near the southern Gulf by the end of the weekend.More >>
After receiving a record breaking 22.96 inches of rain last June, and over 15 inches in January, it has been a very rainy year for Biloxi. And after heavy storms rolled through south MS Friday morning, Biloxi has now received a year’s worth of rain in just 7 months and 4 days.More >>
After receiving a record breaking 22.96 inches of rain last June, and over 15 inches in January, it has been a very rainy year for Biloxi. And after heavy storms rolled through south MS Friday morning, Biloxi has now received a year’s worth of rain in just 7 months and 4 days.More >>