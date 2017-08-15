No landfall expected with Gert, line of tropical waves to watch

Hurricane season really ramps up in August, heading toward the peak in September.

Forecast models show possible paths for tropical waves 91L and 92L. Lots of uncertainty. Keep in mind that models aren't very accurate with weak systems.

Tropics are heating up moving into mid-August. Watching several tropical waves in the Atlantic.

As Hurricane Gert turns away from the east U.S. coast, not threatening land, attention turns to several tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking three tropical waves, each with the potential to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by this weekend.

The farthest west wave, labeled as Invest 91L, was located more than a thousand miles east of the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday afternoon. 91L looks to take a westward track into the Caribbean and bears watching.

Invest 92L, several hundred miles east of 91L, was also moving in a westerly direction on Tuesday. Forecast models indicate that 92L could take a more northerly track than 91L.

A lot in favor for #92L's development. Meanwhile, #91L could fight some dry air. Expecting increasing chances this week... #tropics pic.twitter.com/AGOOXP7pWJ — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 15, 2017

There's also a third tropical wave over west Africa that is expected to move offshore later this week.

"With three tropical waves, it's likely we'll see at least one of them develop," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

"It's important to note that there is hardly anything hindering the development of 92L," Williams pointed out. "So, once it starts to develop, it could intensify quite a bit. Some forecast models hinting at a a tropical storm by this weekend as it moves westward."

"Keep in mind that computer forecast model skill is typically low with weaker disturbances like these tropical waves," said Williams. "So, the forecast isn't set in stone."

While there are no current threats to the Gulf Coast region, we will continue to monitor the latest developments in the tropics. Be sure to double check your hurricane plan. It's important to have your hurricane plan ready on June 1st at the beginning of hurricane season. So, it should already be in place in case of any threat.

