Pre-K program comes to George County School District

The Mississippi state flag should fly outside city facilities if the Biloxi City Council passes a resolution to do so, according to an opinion from Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood.More >>
The Commission on Marine Resources voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with plans to build an oyster aquaculture farm in the waters off Jackson County.More >>
For the first time in history, the George County School District now has a preschool program.More >>
State and federal drug enforcement agents have arrested six Mississippi healthcare professionals, including a doctor and his medical assistant, on felony drug charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Congressman Steven Palazzo has reacted to the weekend violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Palazzo was in Oak Grove Tuesday to present a legislative update to a meetingMore >>
Congressman Steven Palazzo has reacted to the weekend violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Palazzo was in Oak Grove Tuesday to present a legislative update to a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women. "There are a lot of ignorant people in the world who don't take their citizenship in America very seriously," Palazzo said. "For AmericMore >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"More >>
Former Auburn quarterback and "Last Chance U" alumnus John Franklin III is transferring from Auburn University.More >>
