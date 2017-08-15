Crash with 18-wheeler has westbound I-10 traffic down to 1 lane

Traffic was down to one lane on westbound I-10 near County Farm Road. (Photo source: Bryan Cuevas)

Crews are working to clear an accident involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10, and that has westbound traffic down to one lane. The accident involving an 18-wheeler, two trucks, and a van happened near mile marker 28.

We're told two people were taken to the hospital for observation.

Drivers who can avoid the area are urged to do so until the vehicles can be moved from the roadway.

RIGHT NOW: 18-wheeler accident at mm 28 on I-10 had traffic down to 1 lane westbound. Working on details. pic.twitter.com/7grbAW8LqY — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) August 15, 2017

