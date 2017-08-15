Moss Point police investigating Frederick St. shooting

A shooting investigation is underway in Moss Point. Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said the shooting happened Friday night in the area of Frederick St. and Carroll St.

Hutchins said officers responded to a call referencing several shots fired in the area around 10 p.m., and several spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

About 30 minutes later, a gunshot victim showed up at Singing River Hospital for treatment. Hutchins said the victim reported he had been shot while walking on Frederick St.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

