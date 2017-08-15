Deputies need help identifying Escatawpa robbery suspect

Jackson County investigators are working to identify a man who reportedly held up an Escatawpa convenience store at gunpoint and snatched cash from the register.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the suspect robbed the Buff’s Quick Stop on Hwy. 613 around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Ezell said the suspect is about 6-0 and left the scene on foot after taking the cash.

If you can identify the suspect or have and information that could help investigators, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

