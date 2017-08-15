CMR votes to move forward with oyster farm off Jackson Co.

Officials with the DMR say they believe oyster aquaculture farming will play an important role in the future health of the industry. (Photo: WLOX file photo)

The Commission on Marine Resources voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with plans to build an oyster aquaculture farm in the waters off Jackson County.

The 200-acre facility will be located about a mile offshore near Round Island off the coast of Pascagoula.

Once all the federal and state permits are in place, the Department of Marine Resources will lease most of the area to private farmers.

Commissioners are hoping once the facility is in full operation, each farmer can harvest up to 200,000 sacks of oysters each year. But, they admit, that's a long way down the road.

This aquaculture farm will be the latest example of Gov. Phil Bryant's 2020 oyster plan, which was announced last year. One of the goals in the plan is the state could produce up to 1 million sacks a year by 2020.

In comparison, this year, the total harvest so far has been 30,000 sacks. Officials with the DMR say they believe oyster aquaculture farming will play an important role in the future health of the industry.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.