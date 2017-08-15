Threatened species thrive in restored longleaf pine habitat

Tuesday, a group of biologists, forestry employees, representatives of Mississippi Power, and other partners and stake holders toured the restoration site. (Photo source: WLOX)

In the shadow of the Tradition housing development, a project is underway to restore nearly 300 acres of longleaf pine habitat.

Mississippi Power Company and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation have invested nearly $9 million over the past eight years.

Restoring the longleaf helps provide critical habitat for endangered and threatened species, such as the dusky gopher frog, the gopher tortoise, and red cockaded woodpecker.

Tuesday, a group of biologists, forestry employees, representatives of Mississippi Power, and other partners and stake holders toured the restoration site. They watched as a female gopher tortoise was released in a fenced area complete with burrows.

Judy Steckler, with the Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plain, talked about how grant money was used for a large prescribed burn, followed by an extensive planting of new longleaf pines.

Visitors also toured Pony Ranch Pond, one of the few ponds where the dusky gopher frog has not only survived, but thrived.

