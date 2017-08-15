Man trapped in ditch rescued in Gulfport

The man tells us he was trapped for about 30 minutes before he was rescued. (Photo source: WLOX)

A man looking for his lost dog in Gulfport found himself in a scary situation Tuesday morning.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was looking for the dog behind the Bayou View Apartments on Jody Nelson Dr. when he got stuck in a ditch.

Someone heard the man calling for help and called 911. The man tells us he was trapped for about 30 minutes before he was rescued by firefighters and paramedics. He was pulled out of the ditch around 11:30 a.m., and was checked out by first responders.

