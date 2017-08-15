Public meeting to discuss future of MS phosphates tonight in Pascagoula

The EPA is thinking of considering this a contaminated site. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pascagoula residents will get the chance Tuesday night to hear just how the Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps to protect their health.

The meeting will be at the Pascagoula Senior Center off Hwy. 90. It starts at 6 p.m. The EPA will talk about the future of Mississippi Phosphates.

You may recall, the plant declared bankruptcy in 2014 then shut down, leaving behind 700 million gallons of contaminated water plus gypsum stacks. Whenever it rains, more contaminated water is created.

The EPA is thinking of considering this a contaminated site. The EPA proposed last month the Mississippi Phosphates site be added to the Superfund National Priorities List.

Howard Page, with the Steps Coalition, said the water is highly acidic and could hurt aquatic life. The biggest threat, according to Page, is fish kills.

The public comment period regarding the proposed listing ends Oct. 2. Public comments can be submitted online at www.regulations.gov.

