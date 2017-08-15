Ingalls to repay millions amid allegations of overcharging US government

Huntington Ingalls Industries will pay $7.9 million to the Department of Defense to settle a lawsuit alleging the company overbilled the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard for ships built in Pascagoula.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, the $7.9 million will be combined with earlier settlement repayments for a total repayment of $9.2 million.

“Contractors that knowingly bill the government in violation of contract terms will face serious consequences,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A. Readler. “This settlement demonstrates, once again, that we will not tolerate defense contractors who falsely charge the armed forces or any agency of the United States.”

WLOX News Now has reached out to HII representatives for comment. We are awaiting their response.

