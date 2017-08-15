Ingalls to repay millions amid allegations of overcharging US government

Huntington Ingalls Industries will pay $7.9 million to the Department of Defense to settle a lawsuit alleging the company overbilled the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard for ships built in Pascagoula.More >>
The death of a Pascagoula man is now being investigated by authorities more than 40 years later. All of this is coming about after a national TV show aired Sunday night.More >>
Hancock County supervisors say a massive infrastructure project is now underway, paving roads and adding improvements to bridges and drainage throughout the county.More >>
Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of Chiquita making its way back to the Port of Gulfport after a little over a year hiatus.More >>
The rising cost of running a jail sparked some lively discussion at Monday’s Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting. At issue is what the county charges the cities to house inmates at the county jail.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Police are not commenting on a motive nor saying whether the 4-year-old or her father were intended targets.More >>
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
If you are planning to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, you need to protect your eyes!More >>
