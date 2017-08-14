Resurrection Eagles are aiming high ready for run at the Class 1A State Title

Head coach Scott Sisson has 19 seniors on his Resurrection roster of 29 players. Many of them have been starting since the ninth grade.

Sisson said, "They're going to be put to the test this year and they seem game for it. they're excited about it. They keep the energy up. They were real dedicated this summer in the weight room. So, we're expecting big things out of them."

6-foot-2, 180 pound senior Blake Porter returns at quarterback. He completed 88 of 155 pass attempts for 1,195 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"He manages the game about as good as you can see, "stated Sisson. " His throwing ability is a lot better. He's stronger and he's gotten older, he's gotten bigger also and that helps a lot."

Patrick Roth will be one of Porter's top receiving threats. He hauled-in 30 passes for 447 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

6-foot-1, 210 pound senior tight end Caden Hinman made 16 receptions with 2 touchdowns in 2016 and he gives a thumbs up when discussing Blake Porter.

Hinman said, "He's does a great job of getting us the ball when he finds us open and we have a lot of chemistry because a lot of people have been here for a while."

190 pound senior running Cearly Parker is ready to carry the load out of the offensive backfield. He was the third leading rusher last season with 443 yards and 8 touchdowns. Can Resurrection get back to the Class 1A State title game this season?

" We have a good team this year., "Parker said. "We worked hard. We've been together for a while now. So, I think we can do it this year."

Patrick Lee is back on the football team for his senior season after sitting out the 2016 season to concentrate on baseball. He'll return to the defensive secondary where he played in the 2015 State Championship game. He still remembers the agony of defeat and wants to experience the thrill of winning the Class 1A state trophy.

"We've been working all summer and I think we've got a pretty good shot at it, "said Lee.

The Eagles take flight Friday night at 7, a road game at Perry Central.

