Four pitchers combined for first-ever No-Hitter in Biloxi Shuckers franchise history

Pitching was the name of the game in game two of Monday's doubleheader at MGM Park between the Tennessee Smokies and the Biloxi Shuckers.

Troy Stokes Jr. provided the only run in the seven inning game with a solo blast, his third home run on the season, in the bottom of the first off Daury Torrez (L, 5-3). It was the first of only four hits for Biloxi on the night.

That lone run was all the Shuckers needed thanks to a pitching gem turned in by four Shuckers pitchers. Hiram Burgos pitched 2 innings of hit less baseball with two strikeouts. Forrest Snow pitched innings 3, 4 and 5, gave up no hits with 4 strikeouts and a base-on-balls. Nick Ramirez was next on the mound. He walked a batter, tossed a strikeout and didn't give up a hit in the 6th inning. Jorge Lopez closed out the 7th inning with no hits and a strikeout and for the first-time in Biloxi Shuckers franchise history, a no-hitter! Snow (W, 5-2) posted the win for Biloxi and Lopez secured his fifth save.

A small crowd witnessed a big pitching performance by Biloxi, something they will always remember.

Anyone living on the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been dealing with consistent rain all summer long. The Biloxi Shuckers have been dealing with the wet stuff and game one of Monday's doubleheader was delayed for 35 minutes due to threatening weather.

When the game got underway, Dustin DeMuth launched his eighth home run on the season, a deep ball that sailed over the scoreboard in right field and landed near the parking garage in the second inning that gave Biloxi an early lead.

The Smokies came right back in the top of the third inning off Shuckers starting pitcher. After Trey Martin singled, Charcer Burks hit an RBI single that plated Trey Martin.

Biloxi was in position to take the lead in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Biloxi loaded the bases with no outs. However, Smokies pitcher Zach Hedges (W, 8-9) would retire the side without giving up a run. The Shuckers would threaten again in the sixth inning with two base runners and only one out. Hedges would get out of his second jam.

That opened the door wide-open for the Smokies and they took advantage when Shuckers pitcher Matt Ramsey entered the game in the top of the seventh. He gave up a solo home run to Ian Rice. Charcer Burks belted an RBI triple to the wall in right field and he scored on a wild pitch.

A Tennessee player was hit by a pitch and the benches cleared. Luckily, cooler heads prevailed and peace was restored.

James Norwood would pitch the bottom of the seventh for Tennessee and he picked up his first save on the season. He gave up one hit and tossed two strikeouts to shutdown the Shuckers.

Jon Perrin pitched a solid game for the Shuckers. In 5 1/3 innings, he gave up 1 run on 5 hits with 3 strikeouts. Troy Stokes Jr. had 2 hits in 4 trips to the plate for Biloxi and Dustin DeMuth went 2-for-3 with the solo home run.

