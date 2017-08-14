Hancock Co. begins $3M infrastructure improvement project

Hancock County supervisors say a massive infrastructure project is now underway, paving roads and adding improvements to bridges and drainage throughout the county. (Photo source: WLOX)

Hancock County supervisors say a massive infrastructure project is now underway, paving roads and adding improvements to bridges and drainage throughout the county.

Supervisor Greg Shaw said money from a $3 million bond is paying for road improvements, starting in the northern part of the county.

"They're moving in, and moving fast," Shaw said. "It won't hold traffic up much."

He said the county identified where the new asphalt was needed most, and where it would benefit the greatest number of people, before deciding where to concentrate their efforts.

"There will be improvements in the areas of Leetown, Flat Top, Necaise, Dedeaux, Rotten Bayou, Lakeshore, and Bayou Lacroix."

Board President Blaine LaFontaine said other areas receiving upgrades include White Cypress, Lot McCarthy, Highway 43, Caesar-Necaise, Fenton-Dedeaux, Standard-Dedeaux, and Standard-Cemetery.

"We knew it was something long overdue," LaFontaine said. "Statewide, infrastructure has been such a hot topic. We feel taking responsibility on a local level is a priority."

LaFontaine said improvements to the roads are part of a four-year plan.

"Initially, we approved $1.5 million in improvements. We're starting the first phase of improvement projects, and we're still looking to identify, over the next two to three fiscal years, an additional $1.5 million," Lafontaine noted.

LaFontaine said along with the bond money, funds from an $800,000 a year local gaming tax will go toward county improvements.

