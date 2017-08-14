Hancock Co. begins $3M infrastructure improvement project

The death of a Pascagoula man is now being investigated by authorities more than 40 years later. All of this is coming about after a national TV show aired Sunday night.More >>
Sunday's Southern League game with the Tennessee Smokies was postponed by rain. The Biloxi Shuckers and Smokies opened a doubleheader at MGM Park, two seven inning games. The big news...the Shuckers used four pitchers in the nightcap to ring up a first-ever no hitter in franchise history.More >>
Following the racially motivated and violent incidents in Virginia over the weekend, Ocean Springs resident Lea Campbell is asking the mayor to take proactive steps to prevent racial violence from happening in her city.More >>
The Resurrection Eagles have become one of the most consistent teams in the Class 1A football ranks.More >>
Hancock County supervisors say a massive infrastructure project is now underway, paving roads and adding improvements to bridges and drainage throughout the county.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
