Death of Pascagoula man under investigation 40 years later

The death of a Pascagoula man is now being investigated by authorities more than 40 years later. All of this is coming about after a national TV show aired Sunday night, shining new light on what police originally ruled was a suicide.

Even back in 1975, Tye Breeland's death was looked at as a homicide, according to Lt. Darren Versiga, with the Pascagoula Police Department.

Nine years ago, Breeland's family reached out to Versiga about reopening the case. That's when Versiga interviewed Kathie Short, the woman Breeland was married to at the time of his death.

Now, Short is at the center of the reopened case. In an hour-long episode of “Cold Justice,” which aired Sunday night on Oxygen, investigators reviewed evidence that might suggest Short is the one who killed Breeland.

Versiga said a lot of evidence from this case was lost during Hurricane Katrina, but they were able to dig up a tape which contained the actual 911 call from Short the night of Breeland's death.

“It was going to be a closed open shut tape. However, when I interviewed Kathie, she came up with a completely different scenario of what happened in 1975, and that sparked a great interest in the case,” said Versiga.

We found Short at a Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting Monday, where she serves as secretary. She declined to comment on the matter.

We did however receive a statement from Short's attorney, Gayle Nicholson, that reads in part:

That death was ruled a suicide more than 40 years ago, and that's what it was and all it will ever be. These people ought to be ashamed of themselves for the emotional distress they are causing Kathy and her family in putting together this piece of fiction that was on television.

