Police: Woman attacked fiance with golf club

Things turned violent over the weekend after a woman found another woman in her fiancé’s D’Iberville home, police said.More >>
A coast doctor is getting ready to make a third trip to the island nation of Cuba. This is after relations between that country and the United States were somewhat normalized by former president Barack Obama.More >>
Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? If so, WLOX wants to help you get to the front of the line to audition for the show's producers.More >>
The Perry County Sheriff's Department is investigating a missing person's case.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings has suffered a "minor stroke" according to tweets made Monday afternoon by former Auburn head football coach Pat Dye.More >>
