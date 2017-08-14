Police: Woman attacked fiance with golf club - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Woman attacked fiance with golf club

Dora Dell Cook (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department) Dora Dell Cook (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Things turned violent over the weekend after a woman found another woman in her fiancé’s D’Iberville home, police said.

Capt. Marty Griffin said things turned physical when Dora Dell Cook showed up to her fiance's home on Hwy. 15 and found out he was not home alone. She reportedly attacked the man with a golf club.

Cook, 68, is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

Griffin said police became aware of the attack when the victim went to Merit Health Biloxi for treatment Sunday morning. The man was reportedly hit in the head and was treated and released from the hospital several hours later.

Cook was arrested at her home and booked into the Harrison County jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

