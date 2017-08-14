Private schools see textbook funds cut from state budget

The death of a Pascagoula man is now being investigated by authorities more than 40 years later. All of this is coming about after a national TV show aired Sunday night.More >>
The death of a Pascagoula man is now being investigated by authorities more than 40 years later. All of this is coming about after a national TV show aired Sunday night.More >>
The rising cost of running a jail sparked some lively discussion at Monday’s Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting. At issue is what the county charges the cities to house inmates at the county jail.More >>
The rising cost of running a jail sparked some lively discussion at Monday’s Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting. At issue is what the county charges the cities to house inmates at the county jail.More >>
Cuts in the Mississippi Department of Education are having an effect on private schools. These cuts could cost some schools hundreds of thousands of dollars.More >>
Cuts in the Mississippi Department of Education are having an effect on private schools. These cuts could cost some schools hundreds of thousands of dollars.More >>
Things turned violent over the weekend after a woman found another woman in her fiancé’s D’Iberville home, police said.More >>
Things turned violent over the weekend after a woman found another woman in her fiancé’s D’Iberville home, police said.More >>
A coast doctor is getting ready to make a third trip to the island nation of Cuba. This is after relations between that country and the United States were somewhat normalized by former president Barack Obama.More >>
A coast doctor is getting ready to make a third trip to the island nation of Cuba. This is after relations between that country and the United States were somewhat normalized by former president Barack Obama.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.More >>
French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.More >>