Are you the next Gulf Coast Idol? - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Are you the next Gulf Coast Idol?

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? If so, we want to help you get to the front of the line to audition for the show's producers. 

WLOX is partnering with the IP Resort & Spa Biloxi to hold August auditions for Gulf Coast Idol. Two winning contestants will receive a Silver Ticket and round-trip limousine transportation to the New Orleans American Idol audition on Thursday, September 14. 

The Silver Ticket allows contestants to skip the line and audition directly for American Idol producers. They will also receive a cash prize of $2,500 each courtesy IP Resort & Spa and two iPad Minis from Virginia College.

Read more about the competition from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend: http://weekend.wlox.com/gulf-coast-idol/

See the official rules and entry form here: http://weekend.wlox.com/gulfcoastidol/

