AL fisherman collects $20K check for record-breaking shark

A Mobile, AL man is now $20,000 richer thanks to his fishing prowess.

Brett Rutledge joined a handful of others at Jones Park on Monday morning to receive checks from the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

His check was the biggest. That's because he now holds a state record for his 354-pound bull shark that he caught during the rodeo.

Rutledge says he felt pretty lucky to reel in this particular haul.

“This year, I just happened to be on the rod and reeled in a couple of bull sharks, so feeling good. We just feel good. That's our secret. We just fish hard for the length of the tournament,” said Rutledge. “Sure, we've got big plans. I think Disney is in our future.”

Rutledge had to be the only one touching the rod to be considered for a record. It took him about an hour to reel in the record-breaking shark.

The record had to be certified by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources after Rutledge took a lie detector test.

