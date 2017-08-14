AL fisherman collects $20K check for record-breaking shark

A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A Mobile, AL man is now $20,000 richer thanks to his fishing prowess.More >>
A Mobile, AL man is now $20,000 richer thanks to his fishing prowess.More >>
Any information provided will be considered confidential, and there is a cash award of up to $5,000 available for information leading to Fletcher’s arrest.More >>
Any information provided will be considered confidential, and there is a cash award of up to $5,000 available for information leading to Fletcher’s arrest.More >>
The road to getting the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum has been a bit rocky at times, but progress is being made.More >>
The road to getting the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum has been a bit rocky at times, but progress is being made.More >>
Lessons learned in 10 days could last a lifetime. A big scholarship has given a Coast student a rare chance to learn leadership skills in some daunting geography: Ecuador.More >>
Lessons learned in 10 days could last a lifetime. A big scholarship has given a Coast student a rare chance to learn leadership skills in some daunting geography: Ecuador.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.More >>
Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.More >>
Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. Sunday. The storm is about 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda,More >>
Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. Sunday. The storm is about 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda,More >>