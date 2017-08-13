Crowd gathers in Biloxi to condemn hate

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening in Biloxi in memory of those killed during weekend protests in Charlottesville, Va.

Organized by the Mississippi Rising coalition, those in attendance spread a simple message: "There's no hate in our state."

"I served 20 years in the Marine Corps to ensure that everybody has equal opportunity, not certain segments have a certain opportunity. That's not how this works. My shirt says it all, we are born equal members of one human family," said one attendee.

Saturday, Heather Heyer was killed after police say James Alex Fields, Jr. drove into a crowd of people protesting a white supremacist rally.

Fields has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as other counts.

