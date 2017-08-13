Camp Wilkes celebrates 75 years

Not many places along the Coast can say they've been around as long as Camp Wilkes. Since its start in 1942, the site has been a staple in Biloxi, serving youth groups, scout troops and more.

To celebrate 75 years of adventure, the camp finished off its anniversary with a flag raising ceremony and a cake on Sunday.

"We're still here and we're growing every year, [it's] an amazing accomplishment. That's what this is all about. This is about letting kids have a place to come to that they don't normally get to see," said Heather Stover, board of trustees president.

Judge Sandy Steckler has been a part of the Camp Wilkes family since the 1950s. He says the years may go by, and faces may change, but one thing is always stays the same - memories that last a lifetime.

"When I would go to speak at civic clubs like Rotary, or Lions, or whatever, so many of the members of those clubs would say, 'Oh yeah, I went to Camp Wilkes and then talk a lot about their days at Camp Wilkes. They have very fond memories," said Steckler.

As the celebration came to a close, those closest to the camp say they would like to see it continue to serve the Coastal community for generations to come.

"I'm hoping we do another 75 [years], that would be great. I don't think I'll be around for that, but if I could be around for as much of that as possible, that would be great," said Stover.

The camp is a non-profit organization, so Stover says donations and volunteers are always accepted and appreciated.

