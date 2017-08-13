Singing River Medical Clinic now open 7 days a week

Singing River Health Clinic is now open seven days a week. The Sunday office hours have already made an impact on patients.

Good news for people who need medical attention on a Sunday - the Singing River Medical Clinic in Pascagoula is now open seven days a week.

It’s already making things easier on patients, including Raquel Williams of Moss Point.

“I’m fighting this cold that I had,” Williams said. “I’ve been fighting it all week and I didn’t want to really miss work tomorrow. So, it being open on Sunday and providing care is just excellent for me.”

Word about the new hours is spreading.

“Last Sunday, being our first Sunday, they only saw four,” said nurse practitioner Cayla Switzer. “So, we’ve basically quadrupled our numbers.”

The clinic, which is open late Monday through Friday, is staffed by seven physicians and nurse practitioners. Along with support staff, the clinic treats acute to chronic conditions for children and adults for appointments, or walk-in visits.

“As we all know, if our children are going to get sick or we’re not going to feel good, invariably it’s a night. It’s on the weekend when it’s hard to get in to see someone,” said Georgia Storey, director of guest and community relations with Singing River Health System.

Switzer says an added bonus is shared information and proximity to the hospital.

Office hours:

Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Services offered:

Acute Care

Bronchitis, ear ache/infections, cough/cold, strep throat, fever, influenza, sinus infections, minor sprains/strains/wounds, urinary tract Infections, skin rashes/infections/insect bites and common headaches/migraines

Chronic Conditions:

Hyperlipidemia, diabetes, hypertension, asthma, arthritis, stress, anxiety, depression, kidney disease and thyroid disorders

Office Procedures:

Sutures/suture removal, ear wax removal, pap smear, joint injections, physicals, sport physicals, mole/wart and toenail removal and STD screenings

Other Services:

Flu shots, various other rapid resulting tests as well as in-house lab services

Preventive services, Medicare annual wellness and general wellness, including Head Start physicals, Coast Guard physicals, sports physicals, adoption physicals, college physicals, camp physicals and GYN exams

Flu and pneumonia vaccines available.

