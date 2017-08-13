Repairs underway at future aviation museum

With the help of volunteers, the future museum is undergoing repairs. (Photo source: WLOX)

The road to getting the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum has been a bit rocky at times, but progress is being made.

With the help of volunteers, the future museum is undergoing repairs.

The building requires a significant amount of work to get in shape for the new tenant. However, a recent bond for the facility won't pay for the needed repairs. There have been several volunteer efforts from the military bases on the Coast. Now, those in charge are looking to the next step.

"Hopefully in the next 30 days we can replace the air conditioner, which would make it more habitable in here. Get the ceiling leaks repaired, that's the next major milestone, but we have to do this first," said Jim Carter.

The museum - which could end up costing around $3 million to complete - is projected to open in the fall of 2018.

