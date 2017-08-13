CYP hosts 10th annual Walk on Water - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

CYP hosts 10th annual Walk on Water

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
The goal of the event was to raise enough to donate 5,000 meals to the community.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

On Saturday, the Coast Young Professionals celebrated a decade of raising money and food to feed the Coast.

The organization hosted the 10th annual Walk on Water bridge walk and food drive at the Biloxi Ocean Springs Bridge.

CYP director Kaila Moran says raising money to feed families in need is an important cause the group is happy to get behind.

"They can come out, they are welcome to bring any canned food donations, non-perishable items, they can bring out monetary donations. They can get here, have a good time with us, and walk the bridge in order to raise awareness," said Moran.

The goal of the annual event is to raise enough food and money to be able to donate at least 5,000 meals to the community.

