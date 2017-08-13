Former elected official shares story about drug dependency

In Mississippi, there are enough opioids in circulation for every man, woman, and child in the state to have a bottle of the narcotic painkillers.More >>
A home cooked breakfast, and a chance to save lives was all the incentive needed for people at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Wiggins Sunday.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
The road to getting the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum has been a bit rocky at times, but progress is being made.More >>
On Saturday, the Coast Young Professionals celebrated a decade of raising money and food to feed the Coast.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
