Scouts celebrate Camp Wilkes' 75th anniversary

August 13 marks the 75th anniversary of Camp Wilkes. And a celebration will take place Sunday on Camp Wilkes Road to mark this milestone. The party is from 1:00-5:00 at the scouting facility. A formal ceremony will open Sunday's birthday festivities. Once they're finished, and the birthday cake is cut, tours of the grounds will be offered.More >>
Lessons learned in 10 days could last a lifetime. A big scholarship has given a Coast student a rare chance to learn leadership skills in some daunting geography: Ecuador.More >>
Today, friends and family said their last goodbyes to 6-year-old Zaylan Sparkman. The Gulfport boy was shot and killed in his home eight days ago.More >>
There's a fever that’s building, but this one is being welcomed by educators. The fever is all about the solar eclipse coming Aug. 21.More >>
Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Officials have identified the woman killed on Saturday during the "Unite the Right" rally after a man drove a vehicle into a group of protesters.More >>
