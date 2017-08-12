Coast student learns leadership skills in Ecuador

Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Lessons learned in 10 days could last a lifetime. A big scholarship has given a Coast student a rare chance to learn leadership skills in some daunting geography: Ecuador.More >>
Today, friends and family said their last goodbyes to 6-year-old Zaylan Sparkman. The Gulfport boy was shot and killed in his home eight days ago.More >>
There's a fever that’s building, but this one is being welcomed by educators. The fever is all about the solar eclipse coming Aug. 21.More >>
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.More >>
