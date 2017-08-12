St. Patrick looking to snap 22-game losing streak in 2017

There's no shortage of optimism surrounding St. Patrick's fall camp.

"Right now, everybody's undefeated," head coach Jim Bloomfield said. "That's the great part about August."

"We're 0-0," senior lineman Ryan Hymel said. "We're one of the best teams on the Coast because we haven't lost yet this season."

That mentality makes the reality of the situation a little easier to stomach. Since Bloomfield took over back in 2015, the Fighting Irish have not won a single game, losing 22 straight. It can be easy for things to snowball in either direction, and St. Patrick is just hoping to turn the tide in 2017.

"We just need to win here," Bloomfield said. "That's the biggest thing. We need to win a game, win two and then three, and then we'll just see where it goes from there."

"It's just something we had to deal with," Hymel said of the losing streak. "Each team has their own struggles, that's ours. But, we use that as motivation to hit the weights harder (and) hit people harder."

With their switch to 2A and their varsity roster now up to 34 players, including 10 seniors, there may actually be reason for that optimism.

"We really want to break that streak," Hymel said. "We (have) a couple guys out here now, we're hitting hard, we're hitting fast. We have a good chance of winning a lot of games, actually."

"It's a process," Bloomfield said. "You have to change the culture, you have to change the mental strength and the physical strength of your program. Our numbers are up. It's a lot different than it was three years ago."