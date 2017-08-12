Solar eclipse getting educators excited

Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.More >>
There's a fever that’s building, but this one is being welcomed by educators. The fever is all about the solar eclipse coming Aug. 21.More >>
Power has been restored to more than 1,200 Coast Electric customers in Gulfport.More >>
The Naval Construction Battalion Center has gained a reputation for its projects abroad, but there's a lot of work that Seabees do closer to home.More >>
Coahoma County deputies apprehended one of the four suspects who escaped from the Coahoma County Jail.More >>
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.More >>
