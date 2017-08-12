Power restored to Coast Electric customers in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Power restored to Coast Electric customers in Gulfport

(Image source: Coast Electric) (Image source: Coast Electric)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Power has been restored to more than 1,200 Coast Electric customers in Gulfport.

A company spokesperson said power went out for 1,284 customers in the Dedeaux Rd. area after some power lines went down. They said the problem could have been caused by damage from recent lightening.

Power was restored to all customers around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly