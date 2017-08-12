1,200 Coast Electric customers without power in Gulfport

More than 1,200 Coast Electric customers are without power right now in the Dedeaux Rd. area of Gulfport.

A power company spokesperson said there are some lines down, but crews are already on the scene working to restore service. They gave no time line for when power could be restored.

Gulfport police said no roads are blocked, but drivers should expect delays in the area of I-10 and Lorraine Rd. because traffic signals are out.

