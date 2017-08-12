Mourners gather to remember 6-year-old shooting victim

Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes to six-year-old Zaylan Sparkman. (Photo source: WLOX)

Today, friends and family said their last goodbyes to six-year-old Zaylan Sparkman. The Gulfport boy was shot and killed in his home eight days ago.

Olivet Baptist Church overflowed with loved ones there to pay their respects. Pastor Gregg Magee, Sr. delivered the eulogy.

The community support for Zaylan's family was also on display Friday night as dozens of people of all ages walked side by side in his memory. Many participants said they also hoped to raise awareness about the dangers of gun violence.

