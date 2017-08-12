Loved ones pay final respects to Zaylan Sparkman - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Loved ones pay final respects to Zaylan Sparkman

Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes to six-year-old Zaylan Sparkman. (Photo source: WLOX) Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes to six-year-old Zaylan Sparkman. (Photo source: WLOX)
it was evident Zaylan made a significant impact on many people in just six short years of life. (Image Source: WLOX News) it was evident Zaylan made a significant impact on many people in just six short years of life. (Image Source: WLOX News)
A sea of people packed into the Olivet Baptist Church in Gulfport, where Zaylan Sparkman's body would be seen for the last time. (Image Source: WLOX News) A sea of people packed into the Olivet Baptist Church in Gulfport, where Zaylan Sparkman's body would be seen for the last time. (Image Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A sea of people packed into the Olivet Baptist Church in Gulfport, where Zaylan Sparkman's body would be seen for the last time. Family members, dressed in white, were ushered in at the start of the service.

The Rev. Gregg S. Magee, Sr. baptized Zaylan when he was about eight months old. He’s now eulogizing him eight days after he was shot and killed. His own brother reportedly fired the fatal shot.

READ MORE: Crowd gathers for walk in honor of Zaylan Sparkman

“People have asked if I have an opinion. I don't have an opinion about this situation. I see hurting people, and I know a redeemer. I know a God that can bring about healing inside,” said Magee.

Hearts were heavy and emotions were high. Family members sitting in front of Zaylan's pure white casket were still visibly shaken by his sudden death.

“Give God the chance to rock you in his arms and comfort your deepest pains,” said the Rev. Devin Wade.

While grief and sadness could be felt in the air, shared memories of the vibrant 6-year-old couldn't help but make mourners smile, if only for a second. One young man recalled beat boxing while Zaylan would attempt to rap.

“He would just be singing with his eyes closed, and he didn't know the words, but he thought he was singing something. It was something coming out of his mouth,” said a young girl who attended church with Zaylan.

Even through tears, it was evident Zaylan made a significant impact on many people in just six short years of life.

“He literally demonstrated what it means to have the joy of the Lord in you,” said the Rev. Eddie Hartwell.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Xi calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'

    Xi calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'

    Saturday, August 12 2017 5:36 AM EDT2017-08-12 09:36:01 GMT
    Saturday, August 12 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-08-13 03:07:24 GMT

    Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.

    More >>

    Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.

    More >>

  • Family remembers brothers who drowned off Orange Beach

    Family remembers brothers who drowned off Orange Beach

    Saturday, August 12 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-08-13 02:38:08 GMT
    Family members provided these photos of drowning victims Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III.Family members provided these photos of drowning victims Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III.

    Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.

    More >>

    Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.

    More >>

  • Coast student learns leadership skills in Ecuador

    Coast student learns leadership skills in Ecuador

    Saturday, August 12 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-13 01:57:16 GMT
    JR Riojas, left, enjoys a trip down the river in the Amazon jungle in Ecuador.JR Riojas, left, enjoys a trip down the river in the Amazon jungle in Ecuador.

    Lessons learned in 10 days could last a lifetime. A big scholarship has given a Coast student a rare chance to learn leadership skills in some daunting geography: Ecuador.

    More >>

    Lessons learned in 10 days could last a lifetime. A big scholarship has given a Coast student a rare chance to learn leadership skills in some daunting geography: Ecuador.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly