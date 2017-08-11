Area high schools hit the field for Jamboree action - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Area high schools hit the field for Jamboree action

The Moss Point Tigers flex their muscles before a jamboree contest against D'Iberville The Moss Point Tigers flex their muscles before a jamboree contest against D'Iberville
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

With the regular season exactly one week away, several of our area teams hitting the field for Jamboree action.

SCORES

D'Iberville 16, Moss Point 0

Wayne County 17, Biloxi 6

Stone 21, Ocean Springs 0

Hancock 21, Bay High 0

East Central 23, Pascagoula 0

Oak Grove 21, St. Martin 3

Sumrall 3, George County 0

Purvis 7, West Harrison 0

Poplarville 7, Jeff Davis County 0

CANCELLED 

Vancleave vs. Gautier

Harrison Central vs. Forrest County

Gulfport vs. St. Stanislaus

