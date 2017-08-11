80-year-old Gautier Elementary gets new upgrades

Gautier Elementary has been around for 80 years and it received a major tech upgrade just in time for the new school year.More >>
There's a new executive director at the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority. Jessie Billups worked his way up to this leadership role, having served in various positions at the authority for 21 years.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
A convicted sex offender was sentenced to prison Friday after being found guilty of sexually abusing the young sister of a woman who tried to help when he was down on his luck.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
Driver Steve Montgomery is glad he paid attention to a pipe rolling around on the interstate. It soon found its way into his front windshield.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
