Sex offender headed to prison for abusing 7-year-old

A convicted sex offender was sentenced to prison Friday after being found guilty of sexually abusing the young sister of a woman who tried to help when he was down on his luck.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kathy Jackson sentenced Darnell Donte Marion to serve six years in prison without the possibility of parole. He will remain on probation for nine years after he is released and will have to register as a sex offender.

A jury found Marion, 27, guilty of touching a child for lustful purposes Aug. 1.

Investigators said the abuse happened between January and March of 2013. The victim was only 7 years old at the time.

"This defendant was taken in by a friend while he was down on his luck. He repaid her by fondling her sister while she was away,” said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. “The sentence imposed must be served without the possibility of parole, and the defendant is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.”

"I commend the courage displayed by the young victim in confronting her abuser. Hopefully this penalty will help her family close a difficult chapter in their lives," said Assistant District Attorney George Huffman.

Jackson also ordered Marion to pay $1,500 in fines and all court costs.

The case was investigated by the Pascagoula Police Department.

