Sheriff warns of phone scam in Harrison Co.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson is sending out a warning about a phone scam that is making its way around the county.

Peterson said the caller will tell potential victims they have a warrant out for their arrest for failure to appear in court. The scammers even use the names of real deputies.

According to Peterson, the scammers then tell victims they must drive to the Harrison County jail and pay $875 or go to jail.

Peterson said his department has received several calls describing the same scam. A similar scam from 2016 was traced to a correctional facility in Alabama.

According to Peterson, no law enforcement agency or court system will contact you through the phone regarding old fines or warrants or asking for money.

